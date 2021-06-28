D2C brand boAt ventures into personal grooming segment

Direct-to-consumer brand boAt, known for its earwear and wearable products, has forayed into the personal grooming segment. This move comes at a time when DIY personal grooming products have seen strong traction in the pandemic times.

As part of this category expansion strategy, boAt will launch grooming appliances such as beard trimmers, shavers, groomers, under the brand ‘MISFIT’. “Geared towards millennials, MISFIT will offer exciting and aspirational lifestyle products that give salon-style finish at home. With MISFIT, boAt is looking at breaking the clutter by introducing an exciting range of grooming and personal care products, that are innovative and value-driven. The brand will also launch a range of women's personal care products in the Indian market soon,” the company said in a statement.

Aman Gupta, Co-Founder boAt said, “After having established our leadership in earwear and wearable category, we are all set to strengthen our lifestyle portfolio under the ‘MISFIT’ brand. With MISFIT, we want to bring in a fresh approach to the personal care category by designing products specifically for the millennials.”

According to industry estimates the male grooming segment is expected to cross the $1.2 billion mark by 2024 growing at 11 per cent CAGR. “ Buoyed by this growing interest in the personal care segment, boAt has already launched the T200 grooming kit and is expanding its portfolio with the all-new T50 standalone trimmer,” the company added. The MISFIT T50 will be available at an introductory price of ₹899 on Flipkart and the boAt website starting June 28, it added.