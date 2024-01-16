Health and wellness startup Zingavita has raised ₹10 crore in its pre-Series A funding round led by Anicut Capital.

The round also saw participation from angel investors including BionPharma CEO Venka Krishnan, True Elements Founder Puru Gupta and Grant Thorton CEO Vishesh Chandiok, among others.

Zingavita will use the fresh capital for its expansion into new product development focusing on targeted nutrition. Besides, the proceeds will be deployed to fuel the brand’s entry into the premium ayurvedic supplement space.

Founded in 2022 by Sachin Goel and Dheeraj Nagpal, the Delhi-NCR-based startup offers health and wellness products such as natural supplements. It operates via an omnichannel mode and its products are available on ecommerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, Tata 1Mg, among others.

“This funding will enable us to accelerate our innovation cycle and meet our growth milestones in order to continue delivering on our promise of holistic nutrition for the entire family,” said Sachin Goel.

“We deeply believe in Zingavita’s ability to bring a revolution in the industry, given their differentiated offerings and strategic approach towards addressing the growing nutraceuticals market. Their strong commitment to quality and clean nutrition, along with a sharp focus on the Indian market’s unique needs, makes them an exceptional partner,” said Ashvin Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO, Anicut Capital.