Dabur India expands personal care portfolio with Vatika face wash launch

Dabur India on Monday said it is strengthening its presence in the personal care segment with the launch of Dabur Vatika face wash range. This also marks the brand's foray in the face wash segment.

The company said this face wash range has been exclusively launched on Flipkart and is priced at ₹170, the Vatika Face Wash will be available in a 150ml SKU and comes in three variants.

In a statement, Dabur India Ltd, AGM-Consumer Marketing, Rajat Mathur said," We are strengthening our Vatika portfolio with the launch of new Vatika Face Wash. With this launch, we are now expanding the Vatika franchise to give consumers a soap and paraben-free product for their daily face care needs.”

Dabur India Ltd DGM-Marketing (Innovations) K. Ganapathy Subramaniam added, “The launch demonstrates Dabur's continued commitment to providing innovative natural skin care products of the highest quality standards, without compromise. We will continue to research and co-create products with Flipkart.”

The statement added that both Dabur and Flipkart teams have worked closely to understand the emerging trends in the natural ingredient-based face wash category to come up with this new range.