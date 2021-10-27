Dabur India forays in the baby diaper segment

FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday said it is foraying in the baby diapers segment as part of its strategy to expand its baby care portfolio.

Since last year, the company has been aggressively launching a slew of products in this segment leveraging on the online channel. The company said that Dabur Baby Super Pants Diapers will be launched on Flipkart during their Big Sale Day.

In a statement, Dabur India Ltd, E-commerce Business Head, Smerth Khanna said, “It has been our continuous effort to give our shoppers something new and innovative and we are really excited to co-create this product with Flipkart. We are confident that Dabur Baby Super Pants will be immensely loved by parents and babies too will feel comfortable in it.”

Manish Kumar, Vice President-Beauty, General Merchandise and Home, Flipkart said that the baby care category has evolved over the years with parents increasingly becoming conscious around quality, safety, functionality and trustworthiness of products.

“On e-commerce we have seen the category witnessing high demand as parents rely on safe and sanitised shopping experiences. At Flipkart, we understand the pulse of Indian consumers and are able to bring the right product insights to our reliable brand partners, thereby enabling larger reach and scale for them through digital commerce,” he added.

“The new ‘Dabur Baby Super Pants’ is a first of its kind Diaper in the market with insta–absorb technology and infused with Aloe Vera, Shea Butter and Vitamin E, to offer protection for the baby’s sensitive skin, naturally,” added Rajat Mathur, AGM-Consumer Marketing, Dabur India Ltd.