Daimler India aims to achieve 100 per cent carbon-free operations at Oragadam plant by 2025

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, aims to achieve 100 per cent carbon-free operations at its plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu by 2025.

The announcement commemorated the commercial vehicle manufacturer’s completion of its 10 years journey in India. DICV started its operations in 2012 with an aim to transform the Indian commercial vehicle industry with BharatBenz range of trucks and buses. In its first decade in the Indian market, DICV achieved domestic sales of more than 125,000 vehicles, exported over 50,000 vehicles and more than 200 million parts to over 60 countries around the world.

The company currently uses 85 per cent of its energy from renewable sources. The company has already harnessed solar energy for its manufacturing facility in Oragadam and has laid the foundation for an additional capacity of 1.3MW solar photovoltaic plant along its world class test track in its sprawling 430-acre facility.

“In the past decade, we have set new benchmarks in the Indian CV industry by introducing fully-built, factory-fitted truck cabins, we were the first CV manufacturer to launch trucks and buses with BSVI engines and have set high standards of quality, safety and comfort in the market,” Satyakam Arya – Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, in a press statement.

Sustainable growth

“We have achieved sustainable growth in our domestic as well as exports businesses and have a plan to accelerate our foray in these two areas, in the coming years. A few key objectives for the next decade are to achieve 100% carbon neutrality in our operations by 2025, become a 100 per cent paper-free organisation by the end of 2023, increase energy self-reliance and have a sharper focus on workplace diversity and culture,” he added.

DICV has more than 4,000 diverse, direct and indirect workforce across its plant operations in Oragadam, Global Capability Centre in Chennai and regional offices across India. The company said it has created over 60,000 jobs in its ecosystem covering dealers, suppliers and other stakeholders and has plans to enhance its diversity through a number of initiatives that will have a positive effect on the business and culture of the organisation.