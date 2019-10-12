Dalmia Cement sees uptick in sales, thanks to govt’s infrastructure push

OnePlus 7T series review: Pick any one
A spec here and a spec there differentiate the new 7T super-fast smartphones
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd is expecting a moderate growth in cement sales this year backed by government’s thrust on the infrastructure sector.
According to Ujjwal Batria, Chief Operating Officer, Dalmia Cement, demand is expected to pick up starting mid-October this year.
“The cement market has been either flattish or even seen a small negative growth in Q1 and Q2. But looking at the way things are moving now, though I would not expect a high double-digit growth in Q3 and Q4, 5-6 per cent growth backed largely by infrastructure is what we are expecting. This will, however, depend on a number of factors,” Batria told BusinessLine.
Most of the negatives for the cement industry such as the monsoon and the festival season will be over by mid-October. The liquidity is expected to improve moving forward with the government releasing money in the market.
All these coupled with government’s focus on infrastructure will help drive demand, he said. Dalmia Cement currently has a total capacity of around 26 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) across its 12 manufacturing units.
The company is expecting to commission an additional 4-5 mtpa capacity by March 2020. The total investment on the expansion is close to ₹3,000 crore in phases.
The demand growth is likely to help firm up cement prices by 2-3 per cent moving forward.
“The price drop in the eastern markets has been steep due to slightly lower demand this year and also the monsoon. But this is not surprising; we have seen this kind of cycle in the past also and we have seen the cycles going up in Q3 and Q4. So, that is what we are hoping this year,” he said.
A spec here and a spec there differentiate the new 7T super-fast smartphones
In typical hospital situations, doctors try to diagnose a cancer by first looking at reports of imaging tests ...
There is a method to the madness, says Mylan President Rajiv Malik, on the spate of activity the generic ...
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
The Indian indices are witnessing high volatility in today’s session. The indices initially rallied following ...
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...