Danish firm Lind Jensen Machinery sets up factory at Oragadam in Chennai

Danish hydraulic cylinder manufacturer Lind Jensen Machinery (LJM) has set up its first factory in India at Oragadam II in Chennai. This will be the company’s second factory in Asia, after the one that is operational in China.

IndoSpace, owner of Grade A industrial real estate and logistics parks, has expanded its tenant portfolio by onboarding LJM. It has leased 50,000 sq ft of warehouse space in Oragadam II to the Danish firm.

€2 million project

At the new facility, LJM will produce hydraulic pitch, lock cylinders, and accumulators for the wind turbine industry. The project has received an investment of €2 million so far, says a release issued by Indospace, which has a network of 44 logistics parks with 49 million sq ft delivered/under development across ten cities.

The facility is anticipated to begin trial production by the end of July 2022. LJM would develop high-quality goods with long operational lives for both local and international markets. In its initial phase, LJM will be employing 40–50 workers at the Oragadam unit.

Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman - Real Estate, Everstone Group said “We are delighted to be able to provide a great industrial ecosystem facility in Oragadam II for LJM to manufacture top-of-the-line parts for the wind energy sector. This will surely go a long way in meeting India’s growing need for sustainable energy, and we look forward to a lasting relationship with them.”

Martin Anderson, CEO of Lind Jensen Machinery said, “We see a great opportunity to set up the unit here given the long-term potential, not just in the wind turbine segment, but also in other sectors. For us, it is the perfect time to be here, and we are sure that India will become an export hub for regions such as North America, South America, and Europe in the future.”