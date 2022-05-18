Darks Security Consultant to scale up operations and expand aggressively in the southern markets

Home-grown security and integrated facility management company Darks Security Consultant is looking to scale up operations and expand “aggressively” in the southern markets.

The company currently has a presence in the eastern markets of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Ranchi, and is looking to expand into Chennai and Hyderabad in the south and Gurgaon in the north over the next six months.

Darks Security, which started as a security services company, added integrated facility management over the last few years looking at the growing demand for such services in the region. The company aims to achieve a turnover of around ₹200 crore over the next three years, up from the current ₹30-40 crore.

According to Megha Babycon, Director, Darks Security, there has been a surge in demand for integrated facility management services over the last few years and it is set to witness further growth moving forward both from residential and commercial sectors such as hotels and hospitals, among others.

“We have established our presence as a security and integrated facility management provider in the eastern region for the last 35 years. Now we plan to spread our wings and south will be the first area of focus for us. We have already set up a office in Bangalore and will look at setting up offices in Hyderabad and Chennai in the next three-to-six months,” Babycon said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Company strength and other plans

The company has a strength of 3,000 plus manpower deployed and it aims to deploy close to 10,000 people over the next three years. It currently has approximately five million square feet under management and works with over 500 clients in the region.

As a part of its expansion plan, the company would be investing in software and hardware services to manage surveillance and communication between clients and help monitor and get real-time feedback. It has estimated an investment outlay of around ₹100 crore to manage development and working capital requirements.

In the next phase of growth, the company would also look at franchise model to scale up operations and expand across the country, she said.