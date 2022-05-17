‘Warship launch proof of India’s self-reliance, prowess’

New Delhi, May 17

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched the Navy's two indigenous frontline warships, saying they demonstrate "India’s strategic strength and self-reliance prowess to the world".

INS Surat, the fourth guided missile destroyer of P15B class, and INS Udaygiri, the second stealth frigate of P17A class, were launched at Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. Designed in-house by the Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built at MDL, the two warships will undergo further tests and fitments before being commissioned in the Navy.

“INS Udaygiri and INS Surat are shining examples of India’s growing indigenous capability. The warships will be among the most technologically advanced missile carriers in the world, that will cater to the present as well as future requirements. In the times to come, we will not only fulfil our own needs, but will also meet the shipbuilding requirements of the world. We will soon realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India, make for the world’,” he said at the launch function, which was also attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and MDL Chairman and Managing Director Vice Admiral (retired) Narayan Prasad.

Singh lauded the Indian Navy for keeping the Indo-Pacific region open, safe and secure, and aiding the government’s policies such as ‘Act East’. He said that the Navy had helped strengthen relations with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries.

Hinting at China, he called for policies that focus on bolstering the country's presence in the region and strengthening foreign policies due to the ever-evolving security scenario in the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific regions. The Navy would have to play an even more important role in the future, he added.

The Indo-Pacific region, he said, is important for the global economy. “India is a responsible maritime stakeholder in the region. We support consensus-based principles and peaceful, open, rule-based and stable maritime order. Being an important country in this region, it is the primary objective of our Navy to keep the Indo-Pacific open, safe and secure. The Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’ (SAGAR) is based on the spirit of friendship, openness, dialogue and co-existence with neighbours. With that very vision, Indian Navy is effectively discharging its duties,” he said.

Recalling his recent visit to the headquarters of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) in Hawaii, Singh remarked that they had expressed willingness to work with India, which symbolises the competence of the Indian Armed Forces; especially the commendable work carried out by the Indian Navy.

Admiral Kumar said the Navy is committed to atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat programme. He said that 80 per cent of ‘acceptance of necessity’ (AoNs) on cost basis have been awarded to Indian vendors, amounting to investment of nearly ₹1.75 lakh crore towards Indian economy. Not just the design and construction, even the materials used in the ship such as DMR249A grade steel was customised by SAIL, as per the Navy’s specifications, he said.