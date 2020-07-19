DCGI seeks clarification from Glenmark on Fabiflu pricing

The Drug Controller General of India has sought clarifications from Glenmark on its recently launched Covid-19 drug Fabiflu (favipiravir). The DCGI letter cited a representation by a legislator, who has objected to the pricing and other claims allegedly made by it on the drug’s action on co-morbidities like hypertension.

Glenmark had launched favipiravir at ₹103 a tab, and the representation says, the total cost to the patient works out to about ₹12,500. Since drugmakers were receiving Government support to fast-track approvals, the drugs must be affordable, it contended..

Glenmark did not comment on the DCGI’s letter, but a person familiar with the development said the company had last week dropped its price by 27 per cent, to ₹75 a tablet and it was given to Government hospitals and institutions at a still lower price.