Companies

DCGI seeks clarification from Glenmark on Fabiflu pricing

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 19, 2020 Published on July 19, 2020

The Drug Controller General of India has sought clarifications from Glenmark on its recently launched Covid-19 drug Fabiflu (favipiravir). The DCGI letter cited a representation by a legislator, who has objected to the pricing and other claims allegedly made by it on the drug’s action on co-morbidities like hypertension.

Glenmark had launched favipiravir at ₹103 a tab, and the representation says, the total cost to the patient works out to about ₹12,500. Since drugmakers were receiving Government support to fast-track approvals, the drugs must be affordable, it contended..

Glenmark did not comment on the DCGI’s letter, but a person familiar with the development said the company had last week dropped its price by 27 per cent, to ₹75 a tablet and it was given to Government hospitals and institutions at a still lower price.

Published on July 19, 2020
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Amid steel sector slump, US fund CarVal may renegotiate ₹2,300-crore Uttam Galva deal