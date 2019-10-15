Companies

Delhi court extends police custody of Singh brothers, official in RFL case by 2 days

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

Shivinder Singh (left) and Malvinder Singh. File photo

A Delhi court on Tuesday the police extended the custody of Fortis Healthcare’s former promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder by two days. They were allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) and causing losses of Rs 2,397 crore to the firm.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat extended custodial interrogation of the accused after the probe agency sought their 2-day custody saying that new material has come up in the case.

Besides the Singh brothers, the court extended the police custody of Sunil Godhwani.

Other officials, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, were also sent to 2-day judicial custody.

Malvinder’s lawyer told the court that they are not opposing the plea but ready to assist the probe.

