Delhivery to expand infra in Mumbai and Bangalore

Delhivery, a logistics services provider, has announced plans to expand its infrastructure in two key cities of Bhiwandi (Greater Mumbai) and Bangalore.The startup is collaborating with Welspun on a 7 Lakh sq ft mega-gateway in Greater Mumbai and with GMR for a 1 Million+ sq ft facility in Bangalore. The Bangalore facility also includes a warehouse for multi-channel order fulfillment for delivery’s Delhivery’s customers.

The fully-automated large integrated trucking terminals will be operational by 2023 and will increase Delhivery’s processing capacity to meet the customer demand from the South and West, said the company. “Since our inception, we have created a robust pan-India network supported by high-quality infrastructure, automation, proprietary technology, and data capabilities. Aligned to our objective, we will continue to drive speed, reliability, and cost-efficiency for all our customers through these on-going investments.” said Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Delhivery.

Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks said, “with the logistics and warehousing sector going through a transformational phase in India, this partnership will take us one step closer to positively value adding to our client’s business requirements by ensuring they get the highest quality Grade A assets.”

Delhivery is a fully-integrated logistics services provider. With its nationwide network covering over 18,000 pin codes, the company provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, Partial Truckload Service (PTL) freight, Truckload (TL) freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services.