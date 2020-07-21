Den Networks posts over four-fold jump in Q1 profit at ₹58.32 crore

Cable and broadband services provider Den Networks on Tuesday reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹58.32 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, helped by lower expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹14.31 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Its total income in the quarter stood at ₹364.46 crore as compared with ₹364.39 crore in the year-ago period, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses of the firm in the first quarter of the current financial year were at ₹302.95 crore, down 12.77 per cent, compared with ₹347.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of Den Networks ended 9.98 per cent higher at ₹109.60 on BSE.