DHFL case: Care says it has not issued ratings

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Care Ratings, on Wednesday, said its subsidiary, CARE Advisory Research and Training Limited (CART), had undertaken an advisory proposal for Oaktree Capital.
“..the question of CART issuing any kind of ratings or indicative rating on the proposal does not arise because CART does not hold any regulatory licence to undertake ratings business,” it further said in a regulatory filing, adding that Care Ratings, the ratings company, was in no way involved in the matter.
Its statement comes in the backdrop of the resolution process of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), where the two top bidders are Oaktree Capital and Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd.
Market regulator SEBI has received a complaint against unnamed credit rating agencies offering views to Oaktree Capital on a future rating of DHFL resolution plan and instruments.
SEBI had also written to the DHFL Administrator for more details on how Oaktree Capital could make such claims.
Elaborating on the advisory proposal by CART to Oaktree Capital, Care Ratings further said that it was a research-oriented advisory proposal, purely based on publicly available data and no rating or grading exercise was carried out.
“We would also like to categorically state that Care Ratings Limited has not issued any rating or any kind of indicative ratings under the said proposal,” the agency said.
It also said that it is in regular touch with the SEBI on this matter and has furnished all the details to them.
Under SEBI regulations, credit rating agencies can not offer an indicative rating of an instrument, as it has the potential to mislead investors.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...