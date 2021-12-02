Diet meals provider Nucros raises pre-seed funding

Nucros Science & Taste, a start-up that offers diet meals and plans, has raised a pre-seed round of funding of $900,000 by a consortium of investors including Aavejak Advisers, ID8 Ventures, Innoscale Global Foundation and Delhi Angels Network. The funds will be deployed by the brand to advance its back-end operations, strengthen team structure, marketing and geographical expansion.

Launched in 2020 by Sakshi Bakshi, the Delhi-based start-up is a subscription-based food and beverage provider that offers customized keto, low-carb, vegan, and balanced meals to the doorstep. It works on a mix of online and offline models.

“The consultation services are available online pan India via ecommerce website but the meal plans are currently limited to Delhi NCR region. With the funding, operations will be expanded to Mumbai and Bangalore,” the statement added.

Sakshi Bakshi, Founder and CEO of Nucros said, “Today people are on a constant look out for tried and tested options to stay fit. They are looking for everything customized. With the busy lifestyle people are hardly paying attention to what they are eating and what they are feeding their body. Here is where Nucros steps in, creating a DNA based diet for the clients and providing the diet meals at their doorstep.”

Amit Mishra, Co-Founder and CEO of ID8 Ventures added, “This funding is a testament to the brand’s remarkable growth and progress. We believe that the fresh capital will allow them to achieve their goals, and further scale the business.”