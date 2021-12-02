Diet meals provider Nucros raises pre-seed funding

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Nucros Science & Taste, a start-up that offers diet meals and plans, has raised a pre-seed round of funding of $900,000 by a consortium of investors including Aavejak Advisers, ID8 Ventures, Innoscale Global Foundation and Delhi Angels Network. The funds will be deployed by the brand to advance its back-end operations, strengthen team structure, marketing and geographical expansion.
Launched in 2020 by Sakshi Bakshi, the Delhi-based start-up is a subscription-based food and beverage provider that offers customized keto, low-carb, vegan, and balanced meals to the doorstep. It works on a mix of online and offline models.
“The consultation services are available online pan India via ecommerce website but the meal plans are currently limited to Delhi NCR region. With the funding, operations will be expanded to Mumbai and Bangalore,” the statement added.
Sakshi Bakshi, Founder and CEO of Nucros said, “Today people are on a constant look out for tried and tested options to stay fit. They are looking for everything customized. With the busy lifestyle people are hardly paying attention to what they are eating and what they are feeding their body. Here is where Nucros steps in, creating a DNA based diet for the clients and providing the diet meals at their doorstep.”
Amit Mishra, Co-Founder and CEO of ID8 Ventures added, “This funding is a testament to the brand’s remarkable growth and progress. We believe that the fresh capital will allow them to achieve their goals, and further scale the business.”
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...