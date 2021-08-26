DigitSec, UST to provide app security testing for Salesforce

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
DigitSec, provider of the AppSec testing platform purpose-built for Salesforce, will partner with leading digital transformation solutions company UST to provide full-spectrum application security testing as part of a comprehensive Salesforce portfolio for enterprise customers.
UST will offer its clients the ‘DigitSec SaaS Security Scanner S4 for Salesforce’ as part of its plan to deliver more secure and resilient solutions for testing and remediation. It can quickly identify thousands of potential security vulnerabilities with the lowest rate of false positives in the industry.
“The DigitSec platform also supports compliance framework requirements including GDPR, HIPAA, ISO-27001, SOX, PCI DSS, CCPA, and APPI,” a spokesman for UST said.
DigitSec and UST experts will discuss Salesforce security and threat environment and tactics for identifying potential issues during development effectively in a webinar on September 16, 2021. Speaker and registration info are available here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/3816297545674/WN_e8ECHEz_SteRB9M5ga9NyQ
DigitSec S4 is a continuous application security testing platform for Salesforce DevSecOps that integrates multiple security tools, empowering developers and administrators to accurately identify security issues faster and with far fewer false positives than traditional AppSec testing solutions.
It offers an automated penetration testing solution combining static source code analysis, interactive runtime testing, software composition analysis, and cloud security configuration review for a ‘truly comprehensive Salesforce security assessment.’
Prasan Vyas, General Manager and Global Head of SFDC (Salesforce Dot Com) Practice, UST said that UST constantly improves the value proposition for its Global 2000 and Fortune 500 customers by leveraging the platform expertise and working together with partners to help build secure and robust solutions.
“For our Salesforce customers, DigitSec presents a digital-age tool to secure applications against potential security threats early on in the build process,” Vyas said. “The partnership underwrites UST’s deep commitment to the Salesforce platform and help customers identify and remediate security risks in their Salesforce orgs.”
Waqas Nazir, CEO, DigitSec, said that given the mission-critical and sensitive nature of customer personally identifiable information and other data, it’s critical that developers consider security first in their Salesforce projects.
“Our S4 platform provides a continuous and automated 360-degree view of potential threats and now is available to UST clients as they create and update their Salesforce applications,” Nazir added.
