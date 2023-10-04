Disney Star has signed up 26 sponsors featuring brands that include PhonePe, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Dream11, Hindustan Unilever, Coca-Cola, Havells, IndusInd Bank, Pernod India, Booking.com, Peter England, Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water, Mondelez, Emirates, Diageo, Jindal Panther, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, BPCL, Herbalife, Haier Appliances, AMFI, Google Pay, Polycab, Amul, VIDA by Hero Motorcorp, and Amazon.

Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star, said: “The ICC World Cup 2023 promises to be an unparalleled cricketing spectacle from a viewers’ interest and advertisers’ participation. We are delighted to have these brands using this opportunity to get maximum impact and drive growth for their brands or businesses. Disney Star is all set to provide an unmatched cricketing extravaganza with its programming and create a viewing experience for audiences across television and digital platforms, promising unforgettable moments for everyone.”

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be played at 10 venues across India. The matches will be telecast exclusively on the Star Sports network, and will also be available for streaming free of charge to mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament will kick off on October 5 with a match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Over 46 days, 48 matches will be played at world-class venues, culminating in the Men’s Cricket World Cup Final on November 19, at the largest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad.