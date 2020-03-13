Companies

Disney Studios India postpones movie releases due to coronavirus

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

Disney Studios India on Friday announced that it is postponing movie releases due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our theatrical release for Mulan and The New Mutants, which was slated for March 27 and April 3 respectively, has been postponed,” the company said in a statement.

It will announce a new release date soon, depending on the situation surrounding COVID-19, it added.

