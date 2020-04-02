Domino’s Pizza in pact with ITC for essentials delivery

Leading food services company Domino’s Pizza, in collaboration with ITC Foods, has decided to launch “Domino’s Essentials” that will focus on doorstep delivery of grocery essentials in select cities.

A combo pack of Aashirvaad Atta and spices — including chilli, coriander and turmeric powder — will be available on Domino’s app starting Thursday. This service will be made first available in Bengaluru, and then in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

“This first-of-its-kind, unique partnership between a QSR and a FMCG company is aimed at serving the community at large by ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential items without them having to step outside the safety of their homes,” the company said in a statement.

Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer and whole-time director, Jubilant FoodWorks, said: “In these difficult times, Jubilant FoodWorks is committed to helping the country in every possible way. We will use the Domino’s supply chain and delivery network to deliver essential goods such as Aashirvaad Atta, spices etc. at people’s doorstep.”

Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Division, ITC Ltd added: “This valuable partnership with Domino’s during this pandemic will enable us to fulfill the rising demand for food products like Aashirvaad Atta and spices. We have redoubled our efforts to expand availability of food products by leveraging various avenues and channels that connect seamlessly with consumers.”