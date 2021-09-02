Companies

Dr. Reddy’s Canada launches generic lenalidomide

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 02, 2021

Company positions it as affordable medicine for Canada’s multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndrome patients

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Reddy-Lenalidomide, a generic equivalent to revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules, in Canada.

Approved by Health Canada, Reddy-Lenalidomide is one of the first generic medications of its kind to launch in Canada, according to a regulatory filing in BSE.

“Our launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide represents our firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Canada’s multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) patient population,” Vinod Ramachandran, Vice-President and General Manager, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Canada, said in a statement.

“Along with this important launch, we have introduced Reddy2Assist Platform, which provides convenient one-stop access to assist prescribers and pharmacists with qualification requirements for patients, as well as patient on-boarding and registration via web portal, telephone or fax.”

Reddy-Lenalidomide capsules are available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg strengths, in blister packs.

Reddy-Lenalidomide is indicated for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent anaemia due to low- or intermediate-risk MSD associated with a cytogenetic abnormality. Approval for this indication is based on red blood cell transfusion independence response rates.

Reddy-Lenalidomide in combination with dexamethasone is indicated for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients who are not eligible for stem cell transplant.

Published on September 02, 2021

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
