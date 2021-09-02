Dr. Reddy’s Canada launches generic lenalidomide

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Reddy-Lenalidomide, a generic equivalent to revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules, in Canada.

Approved by Health Canada, Reddy-Lenalidomide is one of the first generic medications of its kind to launch in Canada, according to a regulatory filing in BSE.

“Our launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide represents our firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Canada’s multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) patient population,” Vinod Ramachandran, Vice-President and General Manager, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Canada, said in a statement.

“Along with this important launch, we have introduced Reddy2Assist Platform, which provides convenient one-stop access to assist prescribers and pharmacists with qualification requirements for patients, as well as patient on-boarding and registration via web portal, telephone or fax.”

Reddy-Lenalidomide capsules are available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg strengths, in blister packs.

Reddy-Lenalidomide is indicated for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent anaemia due to low- or intermediate-risk MSD associated with a cytogenetic abnormality. Approval for this indication is based on red blood cell transfusion independence response rates.

Reddy-Lenalidomide in combination with dexamethasone is indicated for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients who are not eligible for stem cell transplant.