Dr Reddy’s gets five USFDA observations on API plant

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on January 29, 2020 Published on January 29, 2020

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued five observations on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) plant of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, located at Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

“The audit of our API manufacturing plant at Srikakulum, Andhra Pradesh (CTO VI) by the USFDA has been completed on January 28, 2020. We have been issued a Form 483 with five observations,” the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm said in an intimation of the bourses. “We will address them comprehensively within the stipulated timeline.”

The Dr Reddy’s scrip remained mostly stable on Wednesday. It gained 0.07 per cent over the previous close on the BSE to trade at ₹3,191 intraday.

