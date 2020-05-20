Dr Reddy's Q4 net up 76% at ₹764 cr

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd’s consolidated net profit increased 76 per cent at ₹764 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against ₹434 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company increased 10 per cent at ₹4,432 crore compared with ₹4,016 crore in the previous year.

“FY 20 has been a very positive year for the company. Progress made during the year includes VAI status for CTO 6, healthy product pipeline build up, productivity improvement, and strong financial performance across our businesses,’’ Co-Chairman and MD, GV Prasad said in a release issued on Wednesday.

For FY20 net profit increased 11.2 per cent at ₹1,950 crore (₹1,879 crore) on a total revenue of ₹17,460 crore (₹15385 crore) The total revenue grew by 13 per cent.

Dr Reddy’s scrip gained 4.39 per cent on the BSE after announcement of the results and is trading at ₹3,862.