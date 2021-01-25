Dubai’s Brixton Group to set up industrial smart city in Kochi

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The Dubai-based Brixton Group has proposed to set up India’s first industrial smart city in Kochi at an investment of ₹1,200 crore.
Speaking to reporters, Brixton International Group chairman and member of Dubai royal family Sheikh Juma bin Syed Al Maktoum said the project will have a blend of modern industrial technology with urban shopping experience.
The industrial smart city encompasses five major business verticals — Brix Smart Mall, Brix Business Centre, Brix Convention Centre, Brix Smart Warehouse and Brix International Academy, he said.
MP Siraj, Chairman, Brixton Industrial Smart City, said that the firm expects to complete the project by 2023 and it will consist of five main sectors and 14 business divisions on 30 acres. The industrial smart city will be the first of its kind where construction, engineering and home décor businesses will meet the best-in-class business functionalities, entertainment, infotainment through technology and create an integrated smart ecosystem never seen in the country, he said.
The project, which would be coming up at Kalamassery, will generate over 3 lakh direct and indirect job opportunities across the country.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The rain in Wales falls mainly in the plains...Wait, that is Spain. Let’s start again.Women in deep red ...
The coffee beans were soaked in rum casks:Food can be imported, books sent across seas — as touching rituals ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...