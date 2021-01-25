Dubai’s Brixton Group to set up industrial smart city in Kochi

The Dubai-based Brixton Group has proposed to set up India’s first industrial smart city in Kochi at an investment of ₹1,200 crore.

Speaking to reporters, Brixton International Group chairman and member of Dubai royal family Sheikh Juma bin Syed Al Maktoum said the project will have a blend of modern industrial technology with urban shopping experience.

The industrial smart city encompasses five major business verticals — Brix Smart Mall, Brix Business Centre, Brix Convention Centre, Brix Smart Warehouse and Brix International Academy, he said.

MP Siraj, Chairman, Brixton Industrial Smart City, said that the firm expects to complete the project by 2023 and it will consist of five main sectors and 14 business divisions on 30 acres. The industrial smart city will be the first of its kind where construction, engineering and home décor businesses will meet the best-in-class business functionalities, entertainment, infotainment through technology and create an integrated smart ecosystem never seen in the country, he said.

The project, which would be coming up at Kalamassery, will generate over 3 lakh direct and indirect job opportunities across the country.