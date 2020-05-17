E-pharmacy SastaSundar to introduce more health foods under Xplor brand

Kolkata-based e-pharmacy SastaSundar is looking to roll out, in ‘due course’, more products under its health and wellness brand Xplor. The company currently manufactures and sells a range of cookies, chocolates, spices, teas, dry fruits and other health foods under the brand.

According to BL Mittal, founder and Executive Chairman, SastaSundar.com, there has been a spurt in the sale of health foods including dry fruits and nuts, which are said to contain immunity-building essential nutrients. The company has also been witnessing a nearly 5 per cent rise in the sale of sugar-free cookies on a month-on-month basis over the past one or two months, he said.

“We rolled out products under the Xplor category about six months back. Our aim would be to strengthen the distribution of existing products and provide an uninterrupted supply. Moving forward, we will look to explore the demand-supply mismatch, particularly with reference to healthy variants to foods such as cookies, chocolates, etc, and explore the possibility of rolling out products accordingly,” Mittal told BusinessLine.

Listed on the BSE and NSE, SastaSundar Ventures Ltd owns the e-pharmacy portal sastasundar.com through its step down subsidiary, Sastasundar Healthbuddy Ltd.

Medicine sales to stabilise

Sales on the sastasundar platform witnessed a 10 per cent rise from February to March and another 15 per cent from March to April.

“We saw a spurt in sales in March and April mainly due to panic buying. Moving forward the growth is likely to stabilise and we are not likely to witness any sudden spurt,” Mittal said.

He further said SastaSundar had stocked medicines in advance in anticipation of a demand spurt and hence could service its customers. The company’s services were up and running from the beginning of the lockdown and all its ‘Healthbuddy’ outlets across all districts of West Bengal were active, he added.