Eat.fit ropes in cricketer Devdutt Padikkal as brand ambassador

Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Healthy food platform Eat.fit, on Monday announced cricketer Devdutt Padikkal, as its brand ambassador for four years. The partnership between Eat.fit and Padikkal will be managed by the latter's management agency, Flipside Sport. Padikkal will represent the brand in all marketing campaigns for the next four years as the company aims to expand to 10 more cities in that time frame.
“Eat.fit’s vision is to make food healthy, at the same time cool and tasty. I relate to that because although its important to eat as healthy as possible, it can also be made delicious and tasty. Most healthy food brands focus solely on making their food healthy and neglect the taste factor. If you can deliver both, like Eat.fit does, then you have a certain winner” Padikkal told BusinessLine.
Devdutt Padikkal is the new cricketing kid on the block. A left-hand batsman, who oozes passion and confidence, he started playing the sport at the age of 11 and slowly climbed up the ranks to carve a niche for himself. Starting from 2014, he has represented Karnataka in under-16 and under-19 and India in the under-19 tournaments. .
