Ed-tech start-up Kyt raises $2.5 million

Educational technology platform Kyt on Monday announced that it had raised funding of $2.5 million.
The ed-tech platform has raised $2.5 million in a funding round, led by Sequoia Capital India’s rapid scale-up program, Surge. It also had participation from Titan Capital, along with other angel investors including Kunal Shah, Amrish Rau, Jitender Gupta, Allen Penn and Martin Li, Kyt said.
Founded in June 2020, Kyt provides online-only live lessons to children from 5-15 years.
So far, over a thousand students have taken a course or attended workshops with Kyt. The platform has more than 20 teachers on board, with plans to increase this to 500 over the next 12 months, it said.
“Kyt plans to add more courses, including chess, various musical instruments, public speaking, creative writing, and how to be a content creator,” it said.
The platform offers two learning approaches- Kyt Academy and Kyt Workshops.
The academy courses span up to 12 weeks while workshops are one-time classes.
The platform also features classes with celebrity instructors such as Indian Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi, Philippines’ hip-hop legend Ruel Varindani and celebrity yoga instructor Sabrina Merchant.
Bhavik Rathod, Co-founder & CEO, Kyt said, “The future of education is a hybrid of online and offline learning, and the market size for primary and secondary extracurricular learning is estimated to be $10bn in India alone, and around $200 bn globally.”
“While most learning used to happen in physical spaces, there will be rapid adoption of online learning even beyond Covid-19, as these well-structured curriculums will build strong global communities, encouraging children to remain engaged over time,” Rathod added.
