Rolls-Royce said the time is ripe for launching its first fully-electric model in India as there has been increasing demand for battery-powered luxury cars in India on the back of the swelling ultra-high networth population in the country.

The ultra-luxury carmaker has introduced what it calls ‘the world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupé Spectre’ in India. It comes at a starting price of ₹7.5 crore (ex-showroom).

The company has declared that all new cars from the brand will be purely electric by the end of this decade.

Though the Indian electric car market is at a fledgling stage, the growing appetite for battery-powered luxury cars among prospective buyers is seen as a positive factor for the company to launch its ultra-luxury electric car in the country. Also, it doubled the sales of Rolls-Royce cars such as the Phantom, Cullinan, and Ghost models in 2023.

Charging infrastructure

The Rolls-Royce Spectre carries a 102-kWh battery and comes with connector types that will allow for standard home charging and ultra-fast charging.

“While public charging infrastructure is improving in India, the current situation is not a deterrent to buying Rolls-Royce Spectre, which comes with a range of 530 km. Our customers are unlikely to rely on public charging points,” Hal Serudin, Communications Manager - Asia Pacific, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, told businessline.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre can be charged using either standard AC charging points or ultra-fast DC charging points. Home charging with a 22-kW charge point can take about 5 hours 30 mins from 0-100 per charge, while the charging of 10-80 per cent is possible in 34 minutes with a 195-kW (DC) charger.

“In the luxury car segment, electric models are now well-accepted in India and the luxury electric cars have recorded an impressive sales growth,” said Vasanthi Bupathi, Dealer Principal, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Chennai.

She said it is the best time to buy premium electric cars due to tax incentives and the all-electric Spectre is the cheapest Rolls-Royce to buy in India.

Venkatesh, MD, KUN Group, dealers of Rolls-Royce cars in South India, said Spectre offered a unique advantage when compared with other luxury sports car brands. While all those premium sports cars are known for their revving engines, the all-electric Spectre is very quiet and one can’t hear any sound inside.

Indian EV market

Though the Indian electric car market is in the evolving stage, the luxury electric car segment has seen good traction with brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and others selling a good number of premium battery-powered cars.

Mercedes-Benz sold more than 700 units of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in 2023, a three-fold increase over 2022. In this calendar year, it is planning to launch at least 3 new BEVs.

BMW is reported to have sold 1,300 units of electric cars in 2023. Audi and Porsche also sold 140-plus and 90-plus units respectively during the year.