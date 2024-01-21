More young buyers in India are showing strong interest in buying ultra-luxury cars now than before, and therefore the segment is seeing double-digit growth, said a top industry official on Friday.

“Interestingly, what we have seen is that the average age of customers has come down post-Covid. It is around 35 years now...India is the third-largest automobile market globally now and $3.5-trillion economy and we are growing,” Yadur Kapur, Dealer Principal of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, told reporters here on the sidelines of a new launch here.

Select Cars is the principal dealer of various luxury car brands in India, including Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, and Lamborghini.

Pipeline for the whole 2024

Talking about Rolls-Royce cars, Kapur said the company has a strong pipeline for the whole 2024, and is almost closed with the waiting period of one year for the next car.

The company launched Spectre, the first fully-electric Rolls-Royce at ₹7.5 crore (ex-showroom) here on Friday.

In 2021, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a historic announcement that by the end of 2030 its entire portfolio would be fully electric. Since this significant moment in the storied history of Rolls-Royce, Spectre has been on a remarkable journey, including completing a highly demanding testing programme, spanning 2.5 million kilometres, said the company.

Last October, Spectre was unveiled to the world at the Home of Rolls-Royce in West Sussex, England, and response from across the globe has been overwhelmingly positive, it said.

“When it comes to Rolls-Royce, we have doubled our sales in 2023 compared to 2022. We have a very strong order pipeline for the year,” Kapur added. Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with a range of over 530 kilometres, and can be charged fully in around five-and-a-half hours.