Embrace technology for growth, leadership: CK Ranganathan

Companies, whether small or medium need to embrace technology for transformation and growth, said CK Ranganathan, CMD, CavinKare Pvt Ltd, at the 183rd Annual General Meeting of The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

Tomorrow’s leaders are those who are tech savvy; those who know how to play with data and those who know how to use Artificial Intelligence.

Digital savviness will determine the company’s competitive advantage, and domain knowledge will help to protect them from competition which will come from anywhere, he said.

Ranganathan also emphasised on the need for Companies to invest in people, who will in turn make it bigger and better. It is better to develop people within the company than recruit laterally, he said.

Ranganathan also presented the TAFE-CSR 2019 awards to Madras Dyslexia Association and Brakes India (winner); Aide ET Action and HCL Foundation, an arm of HCL Technologies ( first runner up) and Voluntary Health Services and Rotary Club of Madras Metro (second runner up).