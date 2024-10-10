EMotorad, a leader in electric mobility innovation, has announced the launch of the T-Rex Pro, India’s first e-cycle with a fully integrated handlebar featuring indicators, a flashlight function, a horn, and an LCD display. Priced at an introductory ₹52,999, with an MRP of ₹79,999, the T-Rex Pro sets a new standard in design, performance, and safety, combining advanced technology with sleek aesthetics.

The T-Rex Pro is the first e-cycle in India equipped with fully integrated front and rear lights, including high and low beam settings, along with built-in indicators and a brake light for enhanced rider safety. Its handlebar-integrated LCD provides real-time updates on speed, battery life, and pedal assist modes, offering a user-friendly interface for cyclists. The bike’s premium finish, achieved through luxury car-grade body shop painting techniques, enhances both its durability and visual appeal.

“Innovation is at the core of every product we build at EMotorad, and T-Rex Pro is the perfect testimony for this. It’s India’s first and only e-cycle with fully integrated rear and front indicators that boasts headlights with flash light function. Its colour LCD display within the handlebar, sets a new benchmark in metallurgy and mechanical engineering. With handlebar-integrated indicator lights, brake lights, horn, and high-end luxury grade paint, the T-Rex Pro combines safety, style, and durability,” said Sumedh Battewar, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder of EMotorad.

Unique Features

This comprehensive e-cycle package includes essential accessories such as front and rear lights, a horn, a carrier, and mudguards, offering riders both practicality and style. The T-Rex Pro is available in three colours—Deep Purple, Spring Green, and Ocean Blue—all with a pearl finish that adds to its premium, eye-catching look.

Built on a robust Aluminium Alloy 6061 frame with a lifetime warranty, the T-Rex Pro is a hardtail mountain bike available in two wheel sizes, 27.5” and 29”, catering to different riding preferences. It comes with mechanical disc brakes featuring an auto cut-off for added safety and a 7-speed Shimano Altus gear system for smooth shifts across terrains.

The e-cycle is powered by a 250W rear hub motor and a 36V 13Ah lithium-ion battery, delivering a range of up to 70 km in pedal assist mode and 45 km in throttle mode. The T-Rex Pro includes five pedal assist modes, making it suitable for various riding conditions, and charges fully in 4-6 hours.

The T-Rex Pro is now available for pre-booking on the EMotorad website, with prices starting at ₹52,999 for the 27.5” model and ₹53,999 for the 29” version. The e-cycle will also be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and in retail stores.