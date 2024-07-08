The new store, located at Hanuman Gali is the latest addition to EMotorad’s network of 11 Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) stores across India. The Nagpur store holds special significance as it is the hometown of EMotorad’s CEO and Co-founder, Kunal Gupta.

This new venture aims to contribute significantly to the company’s sales through its expanding offline footprint.

EMotorad’s revenue is bolstered by its strong offline presence, which includes over 350 dealerships across India and 12 EMotorad Experience Centres. With offline sales from dealerships and EBOs accounting for over 85 per cent of the brand’s total revenue, EMotorad continues to lead the electric cycle market.

The new exclusive store will showcase the entire range of e-cycles, including limited edition models, and provide quick resolutions for customers seeking troubleshooting assistance. Strengthening their expansion strategy, EMotorad is poised to further grow its offline presence across India.

Kunal Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of EMotorad added, “ With the expansion of brick-and-mortar stores, we are looking at enhancing the customer experience with our innovation in mobility tech, arcade arenas, and much more. This is just the beginning of our journey to bring our innovative products closer to our customers.”

“We recognise the importance of a robust supply chain and product accessibility and have successfully penetrated and expanded our network to cover nearly 75 per cent of the top-selling locations, ensuring sustained growth.”

“We aim to develop into critical districts and cities across India, establishing EBOs in high-potential areas. This organic growth strategy includes trade partners converting or finding exclusive spaces to support EV growth”, said Sandeep Sinha, Business Head at EMotorad.