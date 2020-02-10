Entire range is now BS-VI compliant: Volvo Cars India

Volvo Cars India on Monday said its entire range in the country now conforms to BS-VI emission norms.

All cars assembled at the company’s plant or imported are now BS-VI certified, Volvo Cars India said in a statement.

“The transition from BS-IV to BS-VI has been challenging, especially keeping in mind the industry’s performance in 2019. I am extremely proud of my team and our partners who have been relentless in making sure a smooth shift to BS-VI well before the deadline,” said Charles Frump, MD at Volvo Cars India.

He further said, “as a gesture to its customers owning an environment friendly BS-VI Volvo Car this financial year, we do not have any price increase for our BS-VI certified cars till March 31, 2020.”