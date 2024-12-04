US-based digital transformation services and product engineering company EPAM has announced the opening of a new office in Pune, expanding its footprint in the city with the facility.

This is EPAM’s third office expansion after Bengaluru and Chennai earlier this year. India is also EPAM’s second-largest delivery center globally.

EPAM entered the Indian market through the acquisition of Alliance Global Services in 2015. Adding that Pune was one of the first locations the company opened post the acquisition, Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director at EPAM India, said, “Hyderabad had people. There was a legacy, and we were going through some disruption, but Pune was the first center we built. We are happy to be here with over 2,000 people. This facility is about 30,000 square feet, and we built it in a very collaborative way. We have 200-plus seats with a large lab. Our policy is still hybrid.”

The facility in Baner, Pune, will serve as offshore development centers (ODCs) for EPAM’s clients. In India, the company also has centers in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Gurgaon.

Jason Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, SVP, and Treasurer at EPAM, had earlier shared with Businessline that the company, whose India headcount is currently close to 9,600, is looking to increase it to around 10,000 by Q1 of next year.

“We believe we will see growth in all locations, but Pune has seen some accelerated growth right from the beginning. There are good educational institutes and good talent available here, and what I think Pune has leveraged is the availability of financial services talent here. We started with a big payments customer in Pune and built it on the back of that, and they’ve gone to work with a lot of banks and insurance companies. Pune has the added advantage of accelerating growth here because of BFSI and it’s 25% of what we do, globally and in India,” Reddy said.

In the third quarter ended September 2024, EPAM’s revenues were $1.168 billion, up 1.3 per cent year-over-year (YoY). For the full year, EPAM increased the expected range for revenues to between $4.685 billion and $4.695 billion. For the fourth quarter, revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.205 billion to $1.215 billion.

The total headcount was around 53,250 as of September 30, 2024. Included in this number were approximately 47,750 delivery professionals, an increase of 1.6 per cent from June 30, 2024.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit