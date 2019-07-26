Companies

Essar's gas discovery in Vietnam

Ruias-led Essar Exploration & Production Ltd on Friday said the company and its partner ENI have made natural gas and condensate discovery in a block offshore Vietnam. “Essar Exploration & Production Ltd and ENI have jointly announced that their exploration well located at Block 114, Song Hong Basin, Offshore Vietnam, has established the presence of gas and condensates in the Ken Bau prospect,” the company said in a statement.

ENI is the operator of the block with 50 per cent participating interest. EEPL has the remaining 50 per cent stake. EEPL is a global oil & gas exploration & production company based in Mauritius. It has invested over $1.1 billion in the exploration & production business to date.

