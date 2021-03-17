EV experience platform BLive raises $1 million in pre-Series A round

BLive, the country’s first EV experience platform, announced the raise of $1million, part of follow-on capital of its pre-Series A round. The funding which was a combination of debt and equity was led by LetsVenture, Mumbai Angels, JITO and Credit Wise Capital.

The company had raised funds led by a strategic investment of ₹4 crore from DNA Networks in September 2019 and a seed round of ₹1 crore earlier that year.

Founded in 2018 by Samarth Kholkar and Sandeep Mukherjee, BLive offers experiential, guided tours on electric bikes with an aim to promote sustainable tourism in India. BLive is the official EV tourism partner of Goa Tourism and has also partnered with Club Mahindra, Taj Hotels, Grand Hyatt, Airbnb, to name a few.

BLive EV Tours has expanded to top 15 cities across 9 states in India and has completed over 10,000 eBike tours so far. Driven by the increase in domestic tourism post-pandemic, BLive has seen a 3x growth in its eBike Tours since October.

Last year, BLive launched India's first online EV marketplace offering top brands of E-Cycles and E-Scooters like Hero Electric, Ampere, Hero Lectro, Go Zero and Lightspeed. It recently started an ‘Exchange and Upgrade Program’ that is aimed to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. The EV Store has already successfully delivered to customers in over 25 Cities in less than 3 months of its launch.

“At BLive, we want to reduce all hurdles for consumers to transition to Electric Mobility, whether it is with EV Tours where consumers are getting a first-hand experience of EVs or our EV Store, where we seamlessly guide consumers through choice, expertise and convenience of ownership. This year, we are looking at growing the EV tours to over 30+ locations and adding more Two-Wheeler EV brands and ownership models to the EV Store through both online and offline channels,” said Samarth Kholkar & Sandeep Mukherjee Co-Founders, BLive.