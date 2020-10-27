EV firm BGAUSS to offer scooters for all segments

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
BGAUSS, a fledgling electric two-wheeler company, said it aims to be an all-segment player with a wide portfolio of products in the Indian electric two-wheeler market.
The company, which is part of the $800-million Mumbai-headquartered electrical products and parts manufacturer RR Global, said it will be in all the five distinct categories for electric scooters — low speed, commuter, high speed, B2B (fleet management, deliveries and others) and last-mile.
“We are going to be present in all the five segments and we will offer a basket of products. In each segment, there will be particular price points and specifications. Currently, we are present in low speed and commuter segments with two scooters and variants and we will have products in all segments in the next three years. This will be a major distinguishing factor between us and others,” Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global & Founder and Managing Director, BGAUSS told BusinessLine.
The company is planning to launch a B2B product by March 2021 and a high-power scooter by March 2022. Its future products will have own motors and other systems.
The company also hopes to offer premium features such as a unique design in its products while positioning BGAUSS as the value for money brand. “We have our own design team to offer the product with a premium look,” he said.
Kabra explained that BGAUSS would have an edge over other EV players in four key areas — product, network, service and finance — due to prior experience in its existing electric products business. “This EV foray is more of a forward integration for the group,” he said.
Meanwhile, the company is going ahead with is network expansion. While it has dealerships in five cities, including one in Chennai that was launched on Monday, it will open outlets in five more cities in the next 15 days. It will also open four more outlets in Western Maharashtra.
“For this year, our plan is to have a presence across seven States — five in the South and two in the west. We hope to have 60-65 showrooms by the end of this year. In the next couple of years, we hope to establish about 105 showrooms,” he said.
The company has set a sales target of 35,000 units by the end of March 2022.
It has already planned to invest about ₹125 crore over the next five years in product development and distribution network. Its current manufacturing operations are located at Chakan near Pune and it will take care of volumes upto 80,000 units.
