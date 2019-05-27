Eveready back in black with a ₹4-crore profit

Eveready Industries, the country’s largest dry cell battery maker, reported a net profit of ₹4 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2019.

The company had reported a loss of ₹16 crore in the year ago period.

During the quarter, the company reported a lower turnover of ₹312 crore, a 12 per cent drop over the (₹350 crore).

Apart from higher profitability in the battery and flashlight segment, other factors helped including favourable commodity price, fiscal benefits from Assam plant and overall cost conservation (mitigating the adverse impact of a depreciating rupee).

According a release from the company, the dip in turnover was caused mainly due to supply constraints in the lighting segment and absence of government orders for fans during the quarter.

For the full year, the company’s turnover remained flat at around ₹1,458 crore, while the net profit declined by 14 per cent, YoY, to ₹47 crore.