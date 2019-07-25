EY India acquires C Centric for an undisclosed sum

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
EY in India, a professional services brand, has acquired C Centric, a customer relationship management (CRM) solutions and services provider. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.
“This addition will strengthen our ability to help businesses capitalise on the digital wave and provide an end-to-end digital experience to customers,” Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Leader, Advisory Services, EY in India, said in a statement.
“The C Centric team has a strong reputation in the market for delivering leading edge CRM solutions and services across industries, particularly financial services including banking and insurance. Over the past couple of years, we have collaborated with the C Centric team in strategising and implementing several complex, large-scale digital transformation programmes and our clients have benefited immensely from this association,” he added.
With the acquisition, EY brings on board a team with extensive experience in conceptualising and implementing CRM solutions. The company’s capabilities range from both online as well as on-premise CRM implementations such as social CRM, cloud CRM, SaaS CRM and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) powered CRM.
C Centric was co-founded by Shubho Bhattacharrya, Gerald Prabhu, Vinod Ganesh Ram and Vineet Kalucha in 2007 in Mumbai.
