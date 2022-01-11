Companies

Federal Bank launches online lending platform

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 11, 2022

The platform enables MSME borrowers to avail loans in less than 30 minutes digitally   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hopes to make approvals for MSMEs hassle-free

Federal Bank has launched an online lending platform, federalinstaloans.com, to facilitate quick and hassle-free credit approvals of up to ₹50 lakh for Micro, Small & Medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India.

The platform enables borrowers to avail loans in less than 30 minutes digitally by uploading their income tax returns, bank account statement and online verification of GST details, per the private sector bank’s statement.

The platform also uses algorithms to read and analyse data points from various sources such as I-T returns, GST data, bank statements, Credit Bureau, capturing the borrower’s basic details using analytics, said the statement.

In the comfort of home

“Most importantly, clients can avail business loan approvals from the comfort of their home without visiting the bank’s branches.

Data entry by the client is kept minimal, as majority of the details are auto populated from the uploaded documents, i.e., GST, ITR & Bank account statements,” the bank said.

After a suitable product is identified for the borrower in the platform, an in-principle offer letter will be issued, the statement added.

Loan will be made available after the documentation process gets completed.

For completing the documentation, the borrower needs to visit the bank branch.

The MSME borrowers also have the liberty to choose their Federal Bank branch while applying for the loan approval.

Published on January 11, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

MSME
Federal Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like