Ferring Pharmaceuticals sets up new facility in Hyderabad

:

Switzerland-head quartered Ferring Pharmaceuticals has set up a state-of-the-art facility here with an investment of about 30 million Euros employing around 110 people.

Speaking after inaugurating the facility here, K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT & Industries, Government of Telangana said: “I am happy to note that the company, which is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, will focus on developing and manufacturing urology products.’‘ the Minister added. ``

While the company has about 12 R&D Centers and 13 manufacturing sites across the globe, the Hyderabad facility is state of the art facility with capabilities in formulation, packaging and analytics.

Francois Hosotte, Vice President, Strategic Projects & Engineering, Ferring Pharmaceuticals said: “In pursuit of our mission to become a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology we have invested 18 per cent of our two billion euros revenue in R&D. This campus is a living embodiment of our mission and these goals.’‘

Anindya Ghosh, Managing Director, Ferring Laboratories Pvt. Ltd (Ferring Pharmaceuticals) said, “It has been an excellent experience working with all the Govt. agencies and would like to thank the Government all for your transparency and supportive nature.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, speciality biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people globally families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology.

Founded in 1950, privately-owned Ferring now employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in more than 50 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.