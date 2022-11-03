The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Wednesday named Subhrakant Panda as its next president.

Panda, the Managing Director of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA), currently serves as the senior vice-president of FICCI.

In a statement, FICCI said Panda would succeed Sanjiv Mehta as president of the apex chamber at the conclusion of its 95th AGM to be held on December 16-17.

Panda said, "I consider it a privilege to helm this great institution at a crucial time. Even as the India growth story gathers momentum, there is work to be done pushing the reforms agenda further, besides engaging with stakeholders on important issues such as decarbonisation and sustainability."

Panda has been active in FICCI for two decades and was the first chairman of the FICCI Odisha State Council.

A statement issued by IMFA said Panda is the first industrialist from Odisha to take up a leadership role in FICCI.

The Utkal Chamber of Commerce & Industry chief Brahmananda Mishra said: “I along with Team UCCI heartily congratulate Subhrakant Panda on being elevated as President-elect of FICCI India. We are delighted to propose his nomination from UCCI, Odisha.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit