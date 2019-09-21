Financial crisis in Thomas Cook UK not to impact Thomas Cook (India)

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Britian’s Thomas Cook being on the brink of financial collapse will not have any impact on Thomas Cook (India), which is a completely different entity. Thomas Cook (India) was acquired by Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings in August 2012.
Post the transfer of its entire stake in Thomas Cook (India) to Fairfax, Thomas Cook UK ceased to be a promoter of the company. Thomas Cook UK has had no stake in the company, Thomas Cook (India) said in a statement.
“The last seven years have been fruitful, as we continue to grow and build our legacy as an independent entity after Fairfax Financial acquired a 77 per cent stake,” Madhavan Menon, Chairman & Managing Director at Thomas Cook (India), said.
Thomas Cook (India) offers a spectrum of services, including foreign exchange, corporate travel, leisure travel, insurance, visa and passport services and e-business. It also operates brands such as Thomas Cook, SOTC, Sterling Holidays, Asian Trails and Australian Tours Management, among others.
UK’s Thomas Cook said on Friday it needs to raise £200 million in funding to avoid a collapse and had approached the British government for a bail-out.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports