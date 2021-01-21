Fire breaks out at Serum Institute’s under construction building

A fire broke out at the under-construction building of Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday.

Sources in Serum said that the fire broke out in Manjari plant, which is under construction and Covid vaccines are not produced or stocked here.

Local MLA Chetan Tupe said that Covid-19 vaccine research, development, and production will not be affected by the fire.

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohal informed that 12 fire tenders are on the spot. “We have rescued 4 people from the building and operation is on to rescue one person stuck inside. The situation is under control,” he said. Mohal said that as there was no danger to the Covid stock or production process.