Companies

Fire breaks out at Serum Institute’s under construction building

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on January 21, 2021 Published on January 21, 2021

However, Covid-19 vaccine production has not been affected

A fire broke out at the under-construction building of Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday.

Sources in Serum said that the fire broke out in Manjari plant, which is under construction and Covid vaccines are not produced or stocked here.

Local MLA Chetan Tupe said that Covid-19 vaccine research, development, and production will not be affected by the fire.

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohal informed that 12 fire tenders are on the spot. “We have rescued 4 people from the building and operation is on to rescue one person stuck inside. The situation is under control,” he said. Mohal said that as there was no danger to the Covid stock or production process.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 21, 2021
fire
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.