Flipkart launches in-house sports and fitness brand, Adrenex

Flipkart, announced the launch of Adrenex, its in-house sports and fitness brand,to cater to customers seeking a healthy and active lifestyle.

Adrenex has a full catalogue of cricket equipment, along with accessories for other major sports, such as basketball, volleyball and football. The brand is also set soon launch treadmills, Home Gym setups, cycles, and skates.

The launch comes at a time when estimates suggest that the sport & fitness industry in India will be valued at $5.6 billion by 2023 from the current $3.3 billion.

Adarsh K Menon, Vice President of Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture at Flipkart said, “By launching Adrenex, we are looking to better serve Indians who are becoming increasingly health and fitness conscious, but may not have access to good quality equipment.”

First introduced just before the Big Billion Days 2018 sale, the company claims that Adrenex has already grown 3X over that period.