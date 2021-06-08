Flipkart launches QR-code based pay-on-delivery option for consumers

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Home-grown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has launched a contactless, QR-code-based payment facility for all its pay-on-delivery shipments in order to transition users from cash on delivery (COD) transactions to digital payments.
The payment method not only ensures greater safety for consumers at a time when they are looking to minimise personal contact but also addresses the trust deficit that many consumers might face. Consumers who earlier opted for cash on delivery can now use this facility, scan the QR code attached to their purchase and make a digital payment for their order through any UPI app at the time of delivery.
Flipkart strengthens its supply chain with 23,000 new hires
The number of UPI-based payments has witnessed a steady rise over the years, with offline person-to-merchant transactions accounting for 42.5 per cent of all UPI transactions in December 2020. The pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of UPI payments, with 2.64 billion transactions recorded in April 2021 — a 100 per cent increase over the previous year, according to data by NPCI.
UPI-Help for digital payments goes live on BHIM UPI app
The new QR-based payment facility by Flipkart is expected to further reinforce consumer trust in digital transactions, enhance consumer safety and contribute to an overall increase in the adoption of digital commerce.
Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head – Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart, said, “As the lines between e-commerce marketplace and fintech continue to converge, it becomes imperative to cater to customers’ evolving needs and attitudes. While the pandemic has urged several consumers to make a shift to online shopping, some trust deficit during checkout remains in pockets. With ‘pay-on-delivery’ technology, we want to ensure that customers have peace of mind with their payments and at the same time can shop within the safety of their homes.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...