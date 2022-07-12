Flipkart Marketplace introduces new policies, capabilities for sellers

Bengaluru,July 12

Walmart-owned e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced a slew of new marketplace policies and capabilities for its sellers.

These include easy settlements, simplified rate card, single final settlement value for the sellers, reduction in the platform fee, growth programs - Flipkart Ignite and Business Experts to hand-hold sellers; AI-led cataloging support and other policies.

This is an extension to the measures introduced by Flipkart in April, including the seamless 10-minute onboarding process, ease of listing, and payment policies. Simplifying the onboarding process through mobile phones with fewer steps is said to have resulted in a 2x increase in onboarded sellers and a 4x jump from the sign-up stage.

Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director and Head – Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “Enabling the growth and success of our seller partners is a key priority for Flipkart. We are committed to finding technology-based solutions to address the needs and challenges of the seller ecosystem. We have introduced the second phase of the Flipkart EDGE initiative to ensure sustained growth and ease of doing business online. The future of business is digital, and the initiatives and innovations we have introduced will help our MSME and seller partners take important steps towards making their business more resilient, profitable, and future-ready.”

Divyesh Shah, Senior Director and Head of Marketplace Product and technology, Flipkart, said, “We have strategically underlined the solutions and developed capabilities that will make it easier for our seller partners to do business on our online marketplace. Our goal through these new developments is focused on reducing the cost of operations through tech-led interventions, assisting them across all touchpoints and supplementing their business needs. We believe this initiative will encourage even more sellers to adopt online marketplaces and experience the convenience associated with them.”

Supporting sellers

Flipkart Ignite is a dedicated training and incubation programme offered by Flipkart to support the growth of sellers who have been newly onboarded onto the platform. This also includes facilities such as free ad credits, exclusive training sessions, image editing, and catalog creation, amongst many others.

Further, Business Experts program aims to enhance the journey and progress of existing sellers on the platform who wish to grow their business performance further. Under this, Flipkart offers various account management services, including ad support, insights on pricing and selection, CareTouch for quicker resolutions for business-related queries, event planning, leadership connect, and more.

Started in 2007, Flipkart has helped millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses in their digitisation journey. It has a registered customer base of more than 400 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories.