Amazon India on Sunday announced the launch of Amazon Diagnostics, an at-home service for customers to book lab tests, schedule and track appointments, and access digital reports through the Amazon app.

The service, being offered in collaboration with Orange Health Labs, will be available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, across over 450 PIN codes, the company said in a statement.

With this addition, Amazon has now integrated its existing pharmacy and clinic services under Amazon Medical.

Also read

"This expansion strengthens the foundation of Amazon Medical by building on the existing service of Pharmacy and Clinic. With Amazon Pharmacy, customers get access to a wide range of prescription medications and healthcare essentials, along with a free telemedicine consultation service and delivery benefits for Prime and non-Prime members. Amazon Clinic enables customers to consult licensed doctors for a range of primary healthcare needs through a seamless digital experience," Amazon said.

Amazon Diagnostics will offer over 800 diagnostic tests and doorstep sample collection within 60 minutes.

More Like This

Published on June 22, 2025