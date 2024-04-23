Flipkart Ventures announced the opening of applications for the third cohort of its accelerator program, ‘Flipkart Leap Ahead’ (FLA). The application window for the program will remain open from April 22 to May 26, 2024.

According to a statement by the investment arm of Flipkart, the primary objective of FLA is to expedite the growth trajectory of participating start-ups, guiding them to the next phase of development. Selected companies that integrate GenAI into their core solutions across various sectors will receive equity investments ranging from $200,000 to $500,000.

After securing the investment, the chosen start-ups will commence a two-month mentorship program. During this program, seasoned industry experts, operators, and founders will mentor these entrepreneurs to equip them for rapid expansion. This intensive period culminates in a demo day, where start-ups present their advancements and strategies to potential investors in order to secure further funding for their growth.

“At Flipkart, our commitment is towards fostering the future of India’s tech ecosystem. We believe in empowering budding entrepreneurs by equipping them with the necessary tools and resources for growth. The ‘Flipkart Leap Ahead’ program under Flipkart Ventures underscores this mission by providing selected start-ups with substantial financial investment and, more importantly, opportunities for invaluable mentorship. To drive their growth, we look forward to ushering in the next generation of innovation,” said Lubna Ahmed, Head of Flipkart Ventures.

FLA has already seen the funding of over 15 start-ups across sectors like deep tech, fintech, health tech, generative AI, and sustainability in its previous two cohorts. Start-ups from the inaugural and subsequent cohorts, such as RightBot, Tune.ai, LivWell, FlexifyMe, Dopplr, and others, received additional investments.

“The program provides promising start-ups with resources and mentorship to grow and thrive in their respective fields, significantly hastening their growth journey,” as per a statement by Flipkart Ventures.

The program invites applications from from early-stage (Seed to Series A) technology start-ups based in India from a wide range of sectors, including Fintech (B2B & B2C), Mobility & Logistics, GenAI, HealthTech, B2B Marketplaces, DeepTech, SaaS, and Climate & Sustainability.

(Inputs from BL intern Vidushi Nautiyal)