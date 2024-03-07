E-commerce major Flipkart is planning to enter the quick-commerce space in next couple of months, according to people familiar with the development.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce major plans to make the instant-delivery service available in select locations in May this year, sources added. This puts the company in competion with the likes of Zomato’s Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart and Zepto.

Customer-centric

“At Flipkart, customer-centricity is at the core of everything we do. We constantly work towards delivering a wide range of products to customers with speed. Over the past few months, we have made several investments to enhance our delivery capabilities, including adding same-day delivery in 20 cities. This covers mobiles, essential items, electronics, home appliances, fashion, books and lifestyle products,” said Flipkart in response to a query on its quick commerce foray.

“We are committed to meeting evolving customer expectations and delivering excellence in value, selection and speed, with more initiatives expected on this front in the coming months,” it added.

In a recent report by by AllianceBernstein, the quick commerce has shifted from an ‘adjacent offering’ to becoming a core offering for food delivery players.

“Quick commerce with a potential TAM of $45 billion (7 per cent of the grocery market of $620 billion),” they wrote. “Serviceable market is metros/Tier1 cities is 7 per cent. Mid-to-high income households 60 per cent and top-up orders 70 per cent. We estimate quick-commerce GMV to grow to $6.2 billion by 2025.”

The report added that Blinkit as a market leader with nearly 40 per cent share, Instamart at 37-39 per cent and Zepto at around 20 per cent share from a GMV perspective.