Flipkart Wholesale announces initiatives for in-app experience enhancement

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group, on Monday announced the strengthening of its commitment towards the growth of kiranas through initiatives planned to enhance their in-app experience on the back of increased e-commerce adoption.
Flipkart Wholesale, together with Best Price cash-and-carry business, serves over 1.5 million members across the country, which include kiranas, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and cafeterias) and O&I (offices and institutions). Best Price cash-and-carry business has seen a 3x increase in e-commerce adoption among kiranas in tier 2 and tier 3 cities from January 2021 to June 2021, signalling that Bharat is warming up to e-commerce, a statement from the company said.
Interesting trends have emerged from Best Price where one in every three customers is now transacting online through the Best Price app and website. Flipkart Wholesale is also witnessing high organic adoption of e-commerce among its Best Price members and more than half of them are now transacting online without assistance.
Dairy and fresh produce categories at Best Price have seen a 2x spike in the number of members from January 2021 to June 2021, leading to a boost in farmer livelihoods. The membership base for stationery items and electronic appliances categories has also doubled in this period as most of the population continues to work from home.
Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Flipkart Wholesale is built on the core value proposition of bringing prosperity to Indian kiranas by making their business easier using technology. All our efforts are aimed at helping small businesses which have emerged as self-starters in adopting e-commerce to make purchases. We believe our cutting-edge digital solutions will solve local pain points of kiranas, herald a new era in the B2B ecosystem and make the country’s supply chain more resilient and self-reliant.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...