Flipkart Wholesale announces initiatives for in-app experience enhancement

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group, on Monday announced the strengthening of its commitment towards the growth of kiranas through initiatives planned to enhance their in-app experience on the back of increased e-commerce adoption.

Flipkart Wholesale, together with Best Price cash-and-carry business, serves over 1.5 million members across the country, which include kiranas, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and cafeterias) and O&I (offices and institutions). Best Price cash-and-carry business has seen a 3x increase in e-commerce adoption among kiranas in tier 2 and tier 3 cities from January 2021 to June 2021, signalling that Bharat is warming up to e-commerce, a statement from the company said.

Interesting trends have emerged from Best Price where one in every three customers is now transacting online through the Best Price app and website. Flipkart Wholesale is also witnessing high organic adoption of e-commerce among its Best Price members and more than half of them are now transacting online without assistance.

Dairy and fresh produce categories at Best Price have seen a 2x spike in the number of members from January 2021 to June 2021, leading to a boost in farmer livelihoods. The membership base for stationery items and electronic appliances categories has also doubled in this period as most of the population continues to work from home.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Flipkart Wholesale is built on the core value proposition of bringing prosperity to Indian kiranas by making their business easier using technology. All our efforts are aimed at helping small businesses which have emerged as self-starters in adopting e-commerce to make purchases. We believe our cutting-edge digital solutions will solve local pain points of kiranas, herald a new era in the B2B ecosystem and make the country’s supply chain more resilient and self-reliant.”